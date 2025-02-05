Here's what to expect when Disney reports earnings before the bell

Disney will report its fiscal first-quarter earnings before the bell Wednesday.

Disney will report its fiscal first-quarter earnings before the bell on Wednesday, and Wall Street will be paying close attention to the state of its streaming and theme parks businesses. Investors will also be listening for any details on the search for CEO Bob Iger's successor.

Here is what Wall Street expects Disney to report on Wednesday, according to analysts polled by LSEG:

Earnings per share: $1.45

$1.45 Revenue: $24.62 billion

Growth and profitability in Disney's streaming business — combined with a blockbuster box office year and further investments in the company's theme parks business — appeased investors when the company last reported quarterly results, sending shares soaring.

However, as the company enters 2025, the clock continues to tick on Iger's time at the helm. Iger is expected to hand over the CEO post in early 2026, with his replacement to be named closer to that date.

The company's succession plans have been of particular interest in recent quarters.

Subscriber growth will also be top of mind, especially as Disney's competitors in recent weeks have reported hefty subscriber gains. Netflix last month reported it had surpassed 300 million paid memberships, adding a record 19 million subscribers during its most recent quarter.

Yet, subscription numbers are just part of the equation. Disney, like other streamers, has turned to profit-driving measures like ad-supported tiers and password-sharing crackdowns to drive revenue and keep Wall Street happy.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.