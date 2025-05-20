Here's JPMorgan's summer reading list for the wealthy for 2025

The top summer reading list for the wealthy this year includes books on happiness, resilience, artificial intelligence and the future of the U.S. dollar.

The top summer reading list for the wealthy this year includes books on happiness, resilience, artificial intelligence and the future of the U.S. dollar.

JPMorgan's annual summer reading list, which has become the go-to selection of beach books for the wealthy, offers up 16 titles this year — from Suzy Welch's career guide and Melinda French Gates' reflections on her life and philanthropy to Palantir CEO Alex Karp's predictions for AI and Kenneth Rogoff's treatise on the dollar.

The list, now in its 26th year, was compiled from more than 1,000 suggestions from JPMorgan's client advisors and whittled down by a special review committee.

"Our focus was around the power of curiosity for this year's list," said Darin Oduyoye, chief communications office for JPMorgan asset and wealth management, who oversees the list. "You can think of it from a reflection standpoint or transformation standpoint."

Oduyoye said JPMorgan also received input from family offices — the private investment arms of wealthy families — and many cited the need to guide the next generation of wealth holders. With over $100 trillion expected to pass from older generations to spouses and their children, family offices have made educating and teaching the next generation a top priority.

"From our family office survey, what we heard loud and clear was that values are very important to the next generation," he said. "As they're thinking about the adult leadership of the next generation for the family operating committee or business, they want to make sure these people are prepared. It's about how to think about that from a psychological perspective as well, to make sure you're balancing, not just the prosperity of wealth, but also the things that you can do to make impact both within your community and within your business."

Along with the list of 16 books, and increase from prior lists, which had 10, this year's Summer Reading List also includes suggested summer experiences, from the DATALAND exhibit at The Grand LA, to the SailGP racing series and the Hill Family Estate in Napa, California.

Here is the full list of books:

"Life in Three Dimensions: How Curiosity, Exploration, and Experience Make a Fuller, Better Life" by Shigehiro Oishi

"Becoming You: The Proven Method for Crafting Your Authentic Life and Career" by Suzy Welch

"Reset: How to Change What's Not Working" by Dan Heath

"The Next Day: Transitions, Change, and Moving Forward" by Melinda French Gates

"Iron Hope: Lessons Learned from Conquering the Impossible" by James Lawrence

"The Tell: A Memoir" by Amy Griffin

"Coming of Age: How Technology and Entrepreneurship are Changing the Face of MENA" by Noor Sweid

"The Technological Republic: Hard Power, Soft Belief, and the Future of the West" by Alexander C. Karp and Nicholas W. Zamiska

"Inevitable: Inside the Messy, Unstoppable Transition to Electric Vehicles" by Mike Colias

"Raising AI: An Essential Guide to Parenting Our Future" by De Kai

"MirrorMirror: The Reflective Surface in Contemporary Art" by Michael Petry

"The Fricks Collect: An American Family and the Evolution of Taste in the Gilded Age" by Ian Wardropper

"Mars: Photographs from the NASA Archives" by Nikki Giovanni, James L. Green, Emily Lakdawalla, Rob Manning and Margaret A. Weitekamp

"Living with Flowers" by Aerin Lauder

"The Values Compass: What 101 Countries Teach Us About Purpose, Life, and Leadership" by Mandeep Rai

"Economic Spotlight: Our Dollar, Your Problem: An Insider's View of the Seven Turbulent Decades of Global Finance, and the Road Ahead" by Kenneth Rogoff