Here's How Much Your Social Security Check Will Increase in 2022

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

Kevin Dietsch | Getty Images

Social Security beneficiaries will see a 5.9% increase to their monthly checks in 2022.

That's much more than the 1.3% adjustment made for 2021, and the largest increase since a 7.4% boost in 1980s.

Check out this video to see how much money this will add to your benefits and to see more about how the increase compares with other changes in the past.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

