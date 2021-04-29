Money Report

Here's How Emirates Can Bounce Back From Covid-19

By Shawn Baldwin, CNBC

Emirates

Emirates has set new travel standards for the industry, with its flights featuring a first-class private suite and an onboard lounge, among other amenities.

But like other airlines, the company has been dealt a big blow by the coronavirus pandemic. In November, Emirates Group announced half-year net losses of $3.8 billion.

To keep passengers safe and onboard, Emirates requires face coverings for passengers and crew, conducts on-site rapid Covid tests for fliers and allows travelers in economy class to purchase the adjacent seat on their flight. The company has also leaned on other revenue sources during the pandemic to stay afloat.

Watch the video above to see how Emirates can recover from the pandemic-induced slowdown to global travel.

