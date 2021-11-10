Here Are Your New Income Tax Brackets for 2022

The IRS released the federal marginal tax rates and income brackets for 2022 on Wednesday. The seven tax rates remain unchanged, while the income limits have been adjusted for inflation.

The 2022 tax brackets affect the taxes that will be filed in 2023. These are the 2021 brackets.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Here are the new brackets for 2022, depending on your income and filing status.

For married individuals filing jointly:

10%: Taxable income up to $20,550

Taxable income up to $20,550 12%: Taxable income between $20,550 to $83,550

Taxable income between $20,550 to $83,550 22%: Taxable income between $83,550 to $178,150

Taxable income between $83,550 to $178,150 24%: Taxable income between $178,150 to $340,100

Taxable income between $178,150 to $340,100 32%: Taxable income between $340,100 to $431,900

Taxable income between $340,100 to $431,900 35%: Taxable income between $431,900 to $647,850

Taxable income between $431,900 to $647,850 37%: Taxable income over $647,850

For individual single taxpayers:

10%: Taxable income up to $10,275

Taxable income up to $10,275 12%: Taxable income between $10,275 to $41,775

Taxable income between $10,275 to $41,775 22%: Taxable income between $41,775 to $89,075

Taxable income between $41,775 to $89,075 24%: Taxable income between $89,075 to $170,050

Taxable income between $89,075 to $170,050 32% Taxable income between $170,050 to $215,950

Taxable income between $170,050 to $215,950 35%: Taxable income between $215,950 to $539,900

Taxable income between $215,950 to $539,900 37%: Taxable income over $539,900

These are the rates and income brackets for federal taxes. Your state may have different brackets, no taxes at all or a flat rate.

The above rates apply to taxable income, after the standard deduction (or itemized deductions) and other tax breaks have been taken. The IRS also announced that the standard deduction for 2022 was increased to the following:

Married couples filing jointly : $25,900

: $25,900 Single taxpayers and married individuals filing separately : $12,950

: $12,950 Heads of households: $19,400 for tax year 2022

And the agency recently announced the retirement plan contribution changes for 2022.

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter

Don't miss: These are your 2022 401(k) and IRA contribution limits