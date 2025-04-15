Here are the top 15 companies for career growth in Singapore, according to LinkedIn

The technology, banking and consulting industries dominated LinkedIn's 2025 Top Companies in Singapore list published this month, which ranks the best workplaces for career growth in the city-state.

The networking giant tracked and assessed companies based on eight key pillars: ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity, educational background and employee presence in the country, according to the report.

Notably, DBS Bank led for the third year in a row. Biotech, healthcare and life science companies also appeared prominently on the list, with Roche landing 5th in rank, followed by Novartis and MSD (also known as Merck & Co., Inc in the United States and Canada) — both joining the top 15 for the first time.

This reflects "the continued expansion of Singapore's biomedical ecosystem — signaling that healthcare and life sciences companies are not only growing but investing in long-term talent development," a LinkedIn spokesperson told CNBC Make It.

What stands out this year is the growing diversity of industries represented in the Singapore list, the spokesperson noted. "While finance remains strong with DBS Bank retaining their top ranking and others like Standard Chartered and JPMorgan holding steady, we're also seeing a strong showing from sectors like healthcare, tech, and consulting," said the spokesperson.

Here are the companies that made the list:

1. DBS Bank

Industry: Banking

Size of company: 30,000+

Most notable skills: Commercial banking, mobile application development, investment banking

Most common job titles: business development officer, wealth manager, software engineer

2. Boston Consulting Group

Industry: Business consulting and services

Size of company: 35,000+

Most notable skills: Economics, management consulting, growth strategies

Most common job titles: Managing director

3. Alphabet

Industry: Technology

Size of company: 150,000+

Most notable skills: Advertising, mobile application development, product marketing

Most common job titles: Software engineer, program manager, account manager

4. HP

Industry: IT services and IT consulting

Size of company: 180,000+

Most notable skills: Materials science, product development, revenue analysis

Most common job titles: Software engineer, solutions architect, software consultant

5. Roche

Industry: Biotechnology research

Size of company: 95,000+

Most notable skills: Genetic engineering, oncology, pharmaceutics

Most common job titles: Quality assurance specialist, biotechnologist, product manager

6. Shell

Industry: Oil and gas

Size of company: 155,000+

Most notable skills: Structural analysis, drilling engineering, chemical processing

Most common job titles: General manager, financial advisor, process technician

7. Standard Chartered

Industry: Banking

Size of company: 75,000+

Most notable skills: Commercial banking, criminal law, investment banking

Most common job titles: Business development officer, business analyst, product team manager

8. Apple

Industry: Computers and electronics manufacturing

Size of company: 170,000+

Most notable skills: Translation, mobile application development, artificial intelligence

Most common job titles: Software engineer, program manager, technical support advisor

9. Infineon Technologies

Industry: Semiconductor manufacturing

Size of company: 40,000+

Most notable skills: Materials science, signal processing, software testing

Most common job titles: Engineer, project manager

10. Amazon

Industry: Software development

Size of company: 720,000+

Most notable skills: Telecommunications, computer networking, partner development

Most common job titles: Account manager, solutions architect, program manager

11. JPMorgan Chase

12. Novartis

13. MSD (Known as Merck & Co., Inc in the United States and Canada)

14. Marsh McLennan

15. ByteDance

"The biggest learning from this year's list is that companies are not just hiring for where they are today, but also for where they want to be tomorrow. These top companies are looking for technically fluent professionals who can work across teams, think critically, adapt quickly, and grow with the business," said LinkedIn career expert Serla Rusli.

"For anyone looking to land their first or next job, this is the time to test and build your range. Strengthen your core expertise, explore transferable skills, and stay close to how industries are evolving. In a job market that's constantly in motion, a growth mindset is the superpower that will set you apart," she added.

