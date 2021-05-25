Money Report

Here Are the Only Two Times When You Should Dip Into Your 401(K)

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

Over 25% percent of Americans planned to tap their 401(k) in 2020.

That almost always will be a bad idea, according to financial expert and radio show host Chris Hogan

"The only time you really want to touch your 401(k) is to prevent bankruptcy or foreclosure," Hogan said.

Pulling money out of your retirement accounts in most other situations prevents you from taking advantage of upswings in the market, Hogan said.

Check out this video to learn the four moves Hogan recommends everyone should make to protect their 401(k).

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
