Here are the 14 stocks Jim Cramer is watching, including Oracle, Roku and Southwest

Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins thinks further interest rate hikes could be warranted. In prepared remarks for a speech, she said the Fed is "well positioned to proceed cautiously in this uncertain economic environment." Those sentiments mesh with recent statements from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and Fed Gov. Christopher Waller.

Earnings preview for Club name Oracle (ORCL): Checks and model setup indicate momentum, according to Guggenheim. Oracle releases its quarter this coming Monday.

I like the Zscaler (ZS) and Gitlab (GTLB) calls: Zscaler seems to have no issues with so-called Microsoft (MSFT) competition. Neither does CrowdStrike (CRWD), whom I have on "Mad Money" on Wednesday evening. Gitlab is devops which is part of the enterprise software that has come roaring back. I reiterate that you should be looking at ServiceNow (NOW) and Club name Salesforce (CRM).

Big takeaways from my Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo interview: You will see more travel tourism coming back. It's one-tenth of what it was. Good for no one. I did not hear a resounding endorsement of the 27.5% tariffs on Chinese EVs. Could be a problem.

Roku (ROKU): Giant restructuring to cool worries about how much money this company is willing to lose. Curbing hiring. Letting got 10%.

Mortgage applications decreased 2.9 percent from one week earlier. Worrisome?

Leerink says online ad accelerating. Now 10% off accelerated 5% posted in second quarter.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) resumed with a buy at Citi.

UBS downgrades "sainted" Block (SQ), saying there's a slowdown in consumer spending. But they upgrade Toast (TOST), which is foolish.

Morgan Stanley goes equal weight from underweight (hold from sell) on First Solar (FSLR). Admits there's a huge backlog.

AeroVironment (AVAV): Upgraded at Baird and RBC Capital. Healthy revenue and earnings beat.

Southwest Airlines (LUV): Higher fuel costs and lowered revenue per available seat mile (RASM). CEO Bob Jordan in trouble.

