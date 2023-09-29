Here are 11 stocks Jim Cramer is watching, including Buffett's Berkshire and restaurant stocks

Here are some of the tickers on my radar for Friday, Sept. 29, taken directly from my reporter's notebook:

Sacrilege: Edward Jones downgrades Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.a, BRK.b) to hold from buy. The analysts say the Warren Buffett company is fully valued.

Domino's Pizza (DPZ) price target lowered to $398 per share from $431 at Citi. I am not so sure about this and think there may be an upside surprise because of DoorDash and Uber app deals.

Chilis and Maggianos owner Brinker International (EAT) upgraded by Stifel to buy from hold. Price target hike to $45 per share from $38. This one has not been doing well. Quizzical upgrade.

Loop Capital upgrades Burger King and Tim Hortons owner Restaurant Brands (QSR) to buy from hold. Raises price target to $81 per share from $77. The analysts see accelerating comps.

Bank of America raises energy drinks maker Celsius (CELH) price target to $195 per share from $180. Keeps buy rating.

Citi starts Zions Bancorp (ZION) with a buy and opens a "positive catalyst watch." Price target $42 per share. This one is a real dog. I have no idea what they see in it. Citi likes Huntington Bancshares (HBAN), too, not necessarily all that good either.

Intuit (INTU), a fintech survivor, sees price target at Wells Fargo increased to $575 per share from $550. The analysts see nice long-term forecast at recent Analyst Day. Keep overweight (buy) rating.

Wolfe Research downgrades ResMed (RMD) to peer perform from outperform (hold from buy). Wolfe's survey of sleep doctors shows risk from the new class of weight-loss drugs. Interesting because the maker of CPAP (sleep apnea) machines has had a nice run.

Mizuho raises Flowserve (FLS) price target to $48 per share from $40. Keeps buy. Provider of services and products to oil and chemical companies as well as other industrial-focused firms.

Rail stock CSX (CSX) gets price target bump to $38 per share from $36 at BofA. Keeps buy rating. Like the old days, rails have been very weak.

