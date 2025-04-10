Helicopter crashes in Hudson River off of Manhattan, police say

A helicopter crashed into the Hudson River off of Manhattan on Thursday, police said.

Four people had been pulled from the helicopter and were taken to a hospital, NBC New York reported, citing sources. It wasn't immediately clear if there were injuries or fatalities. It was also not clear how many people were on the helicopter.

"Due to a helicopter crash in the Hudson River, in the vicinity of the West Side Highway and Spring Street, expect emergency vehicles and traffic delays in the surrounding areas," the NYPD said in a post on X.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was gathering information on the incident. The Federal Aviation Administration didn't immediately comment.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The helicopter appeared to be a Bell 206L-4 LongRanger, according to FlightRadar24, a flight-tracking site.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.