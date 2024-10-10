Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Hedge fund D.E. Shaw nominates three directors at Air Products, has $1 billion stake

By Rohan Goswami,CNBC and David Faber,CNBC

A hydrogen-powered vehicle during refueling at the newly opened hydrogen fueling station, operated by Saudi Aramco, in the Air Products New Technology Center in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, June 27, 2021. Saudi Aramco outlined plans to invest in blue hydrogen as the world shifts away from dirtier forms of energy, but said it will take at least until the end of this decade before a global market for the fuel is developed.
Photographer: Maya Siddiqui/Bloomberg via Getty Images: Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Multi-strategy hedge fund D.E. Shaw nominated three directors to Air Products and Chemical's board, and is pushing for the company to return to historically successful business practices.
  • Air Products CEO Seifi Ghasemi is one of the oldest S&P 500 CEOs and D.E. Shaw believes that the company's board has not adequately managed succession planning or executive compensation.
  • News of D.E. Shaw's stake comes just days after another activist, Mantle Ridge, revealed it had a similarly sized $1 billion stake in the company.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Multi-strategy hedge fund D.E. Shaw revealed on Thursday it had amassed a roughly $1 billion stake in industrial gas giant Air Products and Chemicals, the second activist stake at the $71 billion company.

D.E. Shaw, one of the largest hedge funds in the world by assets, said in letters made public Thursday that its efforts to engage privately with the company had been largely rebuffed and marked by "an apparent lack of urgency."

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The investor plans to nominate three directors to the company's board, people familiar with the matter told said. The potential challenge would come alongside another activist fund, Paul Hilal's Mantle Ridge. Mantle Ridge has a similarly sized stake and, like D.E. Shaw, is seeking a clear succession plan for Air Product's CEO, 80-year-old Seifi Ghasemi.

Scott Sutton, the former CEO of Olin, is one of D.E. Shaw's nominees and is seen as a potential CEO candidate, those people said.

D.E. Shaw also took aim at how Air Products has structured some of its largest deals. Large-scale infrastructure projects typically include "offtake agreements," which effectively guarantee a certain amount of cash flow from an investment. D.E. Shaw said in its presentation to Air Products' board that the company has begun significant hydrogen projects costing many billions of dollars, without any guaranteed cash flow.

Money Report

news 19 mins ago

The No. 1 tip for landing a job offer in today's tough job market, says HR expert of 20 years

news 31 mins ago

31-year-old had to go nearly $200,000 over budget to become a homeowner: ‘6 figures nowadays is nothing'

D.E. Shaw believes this departure from the norm for both the business and the industry is one of the factors driving Air Products' underperformance compared to its historic average and peers.

While D.E. Shaw is presently only seeking to install three directors, Hilal's Mantle Ridge intends to mount a proxy fight for control of the board, the people said.

It is a strategy that CEO Ghasemi has defended, despite the success that competitors like Linde have had pursuing less-riskier projects with offtake agreements.

D.E. Shaw, like Mantle Ridge and many analysts, has also identified the lack of succession planning and generous contract given to CEO Ghasemi. The activist in its letters and presentation raised questions about whether the company's board was adequately managing the succession process.

Air Products declined to comment on either activist engagement.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us