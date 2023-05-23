HBO Max Is Just ‘Max' Now—Here Are the 4 Things to Know About the New Streaming Service

Goodbye, HBO. Hello, Max.

The popular streaming service HBO Max was officially reborn as "Max" on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery announced the new name last month, along with plans to blend the existing HBO Max library with content from Discovery+.

As CNBC reported in April, the name change is designed to signal that Max is a family-friendly streaming service with more offerings than just prestige dramas like "Succession" and "The Sopranos."

Dropping HBO from the name is also meant to protect the HBO brand from potential dilution by being associated with not-so-prestige TLC reality shows like "Dr. Pimple Popper" and "My 600-Lb. Life."

"HBO is not TV. HBO is HBO," Warner Bros. Discovery head of streaming JB Perrette said last month. "We will not push it to the breaking point by forcing it to take on the full breadth of this new content."

But there's a lot more to the rebrand than just a shorter name. Here's what you need to know about the switch to Max.

Is the price changing?

At the moment, HBO Max subscribers won't see any price increase. Their rates will remain the same: $9.99 for the ad-supported tier and $15.99 for commercial-free streaming.

What's new is the "Max Ultimate Ad Free" tier, which costs $19.99 per month. This will offer subscribers more films and shows in 4K UHD, as well as the ability to stream on four devices at once and download 100 movies or episodes for offline watching.

How do you upgrade from HBO Max to Max?

For many customers, the process of switching to Max will be as simple as updating their app's software on their streaming device. Others, however, will need an entirely new app.

If you need to download the new Max app, you will be prompted to do so when you open HBO Max. Your login information will remain the same, and you won't need to create a new account.

Max will also remember all your settings, and you'll be able to pick up on the latest episode of "Barry" right where you left off.

What new shows are on Max?

The first thing subscribers will notice when they log onto their rebranded Max app is the expanded content library. In fact, Max has more than double the amount of content as its predecessor thanks to the addition of shows from Discovery-owned networks like TLC, HGTV and Food Network.

This means that in addition to shows like "House of the Dragon," "Watchmen" and "Sex Lives of College Girls," users will also be able to tune in to "Property Brothers," "House Hunters" and "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."

The wide gamut of content has led Warner Bros. Discovery to give Max the slogan "The one to watch."

"It's the one to watch because it's the place every member of the household can go to see exactly what they want at any given time," CEO David Zaslav said last month.



Max has a revamped streaming experience

When HBO Max first launched, it was infamously glitch-prone. Its reputation as a buggy, difficult to browse app hasn't gotten much better since. Warner Bros. Discovery has pledged that Max will deliver a much smoother streaming experience.

Perrette said in April that the new app will be able to load video 20% to 30% faster. Users will also receive personalized recommendations for movies and shows to watch based on their viewing habits.

The new Max app features simplified navigation, which Warner Bros. Discovery says will make it easier to explore the app and discover new things to watch.

Max has a larger dedicated kids experience than HBO Max did, with more fleshed out parental controls so that parents can make sure their children are only seeing age-appropriate content.

