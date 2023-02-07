Having Elements in Your Home That Reflect Your Identity Could Boost Your Mental Health

From your couch to your plants to your wall décor — do you see pieces of yourself in your home?

If so, you probably enjoy your space way more than some other people enjoy their homes. And you might also be experiencing a small boost to your mental health.

People who feel their homes reflect their identity are 1.5 times more likely to have positive feelings about them, according to the IKEA Life at Home Report.

"And those who say their homes reflect them are almost twice as likely to agree that they're also a source of positive mental wellbeing," the report reads.

The furniture retail company spoke to more than 37,000 people living in homes in 37 different countries. Of those surveyed across the globe, just 58% believe their homes reflect their identity.

"Not everyone gets this benefit — who we are and where we live shape how much our home reflects us," the report says.

When you breakdown the percentages of those who believe their place is reflective of who they are, here's how each group ranks:

People over the age of 55: 66%

Women: 62%

Homeowners: 62%

Those younger than age 55: 50%

Men: 54%

Renters: 47%

And surprisingly, people who feel their homes are a reflection of their identity feel this way much more because of what they own (42%), versus who they live with (32%).

Nearly 1 in 3 people believe it's their possessions that bring back memories and experiences – including family pictures and collectable items – that make their home a reflection of their identity.

But it's important to note that, depending on one's relationship with certain possessions, the items can end up having the opposite effect.

Having too much stuff "makes cleaning hard work and acts like a forcefield, preventing our true identity from breaking through into our home," according to IKEA.

80% of those surveyed are often frustrated by certain aspects of their home.

These are the top five things that frustrate people around the world about their homes:

An unclean or untidy home (25%)

Household chores (23%)

Too many things without a designated place to put them (21%)

Not having space to place things (19%)

Varying perspectives on what "mess" is, compared to other household members (17%)

"By clearing up the clutter and giving pride of place to our most story-filled possessions, we can go a long way towards making our home feel part of us," IKEA's report says.

"And that's a boon for our sense of identity and wellbeing."

