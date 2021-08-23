Google Updates Site That Explains How Search Works as It Faces Mounting Regulatory Pressure

Google says it's launching a re-designed website to explain to people how its core business — Search — works.

In the second quarter, the company faced its highest volume of regulatory pressure from lawsuits, which alleges it abuses monopoly power while remaining opaque about its practices.

Google is launching a redesigned repository that attempts to explain how its core business functions.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

On Monday, Google Search liaison Danny Sullivan noted that the company redesigned a website it first created in 2016. It now has more information and easier navigation, including how Google's ranking systems sort through hundreds of billions of web pages, Sullivan said.

With sections such as "How Search works" and "our approach," the company attempts to explain — in its own words — more details about the process of how it decides what shows up where. There have been 4,500 adjustments to Google Search in 2020 alone to Search, Sullivan stated in the blog post, calling them "improvements."

The effort comes under growing legal pressure, as U.S. government enforcers in July filed their fourth recent antitrust lawsuit against Google. Most of these investigations, especially from the Department of Justice, have centered on the company's Search business. Regulators have asserted that Google's search business is a monopoly, and have criticized it for being a "black box" where only Google knows how results are displayed.

The Biden administration recently announced it would appoint known Google foe Jonathan Kanter to lead its antitrust division. Biden also issued an executive order specifically ordering a crackdown on Big Tech and practices around data gathering and privacy.

Watch Now: Google faces fast and furious pace of lawsuits and antitrust scrutiny





