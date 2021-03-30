Google Maps Has a Wild New Feature That Will Guide You Through Indoor Spaces Like Airports

Google on Tuesday announced several new features that are coming to Google Maps.

The coolest one lets you navigate indoors using augmented reality, which displays arrows and markers on your phone's screen to show you exactly where to go.

Google's big maps update also includes other features that will roll out in the coming months.

Google on Tuesday announced several new features that are coming to Google Maps. The coolest one will help you find your way through indoor spaces like airports, malls and train stations using augmented reality.

The updated Live View AR feature, which overlays digital guides on top of the real world to provide directions as you look through your phone's display, now works indoors. So, say you're in an airport and need to find your gate or an ATM. You search for what you're looking for in Google Maps and markers will guide you with arrows and other digital markers.

Here's an example:

Live View for Google Maps first launched for Android and iPhone in 2019, but it initially only provided these sorts of directions outdoors. You can access Live View by searching for something in Google maps on your phone, tapping "Directions" and then, when available, tapping the "Live View" option next to "Start."

Google said it's first rolling out in some malls in Chicago, Long Island, Los Angeles, Newark, San Francisco, San Jose and Seattle. In the coming months, it will also launch in airports, malls and transit stations in Tokyo and Zurich. Other cities and locations will eventually support the feature too.

Google's big maps update also includes other features that will roll out in the coming months, like air quality information, integration with grocery stores for curbside pickup and an option to select the most eco-friendly route when driving.

