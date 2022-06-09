Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon's Advice to Summer Interns: ‘Be an Entrepreneur'

Roughly 3,700 people won a coveted spot in the company's internship program out of a record 236,000 who applied, according to a spokeswoman for the New York-based bank. That's a 1.57% acceptance rate.

CEO David Solomon had some advice for his interns.

Internships have started at Goldman Sachs' offices in the U.S. this week, according to the global investment bank.

Roughly 3,700 people won a coveted spot in the company's internship program out of a record 236,000 who applied, according to a spokeswoman for the New York-based bank. That's a 1.57% acceptance rate.

Goldman says it recruited students from 607 schools around the world, which is 100 more than last year, as it leans on software like video platform HireVue to help it cast a wider net.

With an unprecedented confluence of geopolitical events and a possible recession on the horizon, it's an especially fraught time to be joining the workforce. (Successful interns are typically offered two-year analyst positions after graduation.)

On that topic, CEO David Solomon had some advice for his interns.

Here is a key excerpt from the email he sent to incoming interns on Thursday:

Take the long view. You're going to have a great summer, but there's no question some days will be challenging. There will be bumps in the road. The important thing is to keep going—and to enjoy the ride.

Carve out time for your passions. It is no secret that I have a hobby outside of work – music requires different mental muscles than I use during the work day. Make time to do things that you want to do because they stimulate and excite you. Your passions give you the fuel you need to stay motivated.

You'll also quickly learn that our people are eager to hear your insights because you are the future of our firm – so get involved in as much as you can over the next few weeks and actively share your perspectives with your teams. I've always said the best thing about our firm is our people, and that includes the talented group of interns who join us each summer – all of you. Have a great summer.

David