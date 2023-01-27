Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon Gets 29% Pay Cut to $25 Million After Tough Year

The package includes a $2 million base salary and variable compensation of $23 million, New York-based Goldman said in a filing.

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon will get a $25 million compensation package for his work last year, the bank said Friday in a regulatory filing.

The package includes a $2 million base salary and variable compensation of $23 million, New York-based Goldman said in the filing. Most of Solomon's bonus — 70%, or $16.1 million — is in the form of restricted shares tied to performance metrics, while the rest is paid in cash, the bank said.

Solomon's pay, while large, is about 29% lower than the $35 million he was granted for his 2021 performance. Similarly, Goldman's full-year earnings fell by 48% to $11.3 billion amid sharp declines in investment banking and asset management revenue, the company said last week.

While the bank was primarily hit by industrywide slowdowns in capital markets activity as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates, Solomon also faced his own set of issues. Goldman was forced to scale back its ambitions in consumer finance and lay off nearly 4,000 workers in two rounds of terminations in recent months.

Solomon's pay package is smaller than that of CEOs Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase and James Gorman of Morgan Stanley, who were awarded 2022 compensation of $34.5 million and $31.5 million, respectively.