GM Will Introduce an All-Electric Cadillac Escalade ‘IQ' Later This Year

DETROIT – General Motors on Monday confirmed plans to introduce an all-electric version of its flagship Cadillac Escalade later this year.

The Detroit automaker said the new SUV will be called the "Escalade IQ," which continues Cadillac's EV naming strategy that so far includes the Lyriq crossover and upcoming Celestiq ultra-luxury sedan.

An electric Escalade was expected, as the company plans to fully convert Cadillac into an electric vehicle brand by 2030.

A Cadillac spokeswoman declined to release any additional details about the vehicle aside from its existence and name. Analysts expect the vehicle to go into production and on sale as soon as next year, according to Automotive News.

The Cadillac Escalade IQ is anticipated to utilize GM's Ultium battery cells, motors and technologies, which the automaker is using to power and underpin its next-generation EVs.

But just because it's called an Escalade doesn't necessarily mean it'll be identical to the brand's iconic internal combustion engine-powered SUV. Previously announced EVs that share names with GM's traditional vehicles have included design features and technologies completely different than their predecessors.