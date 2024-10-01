Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

GM reports 2.2% decrease in third-quarter sales, but EVs make gains

By Michael Wayland,CNBC

GM’s 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV during a media launch event for the vehicle in Detroit, May 16, 2024.
Michael Wayland / CNBC
  • GM reported slightly better-than-expected sales during the third quarter, thanks in part to increases in sales of electric vehicles and small crossovers.
  • The Detroit automaker reported a 2.2% drop in third-quarter sales compared to a year earlier to 659,601 vehicles sold.

DETROIT — Increases in sales of electric vehicles and small crossovers helped General Motors report slightly better-than-expected sales during the third quarter.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The Detroit automaker reported a 2.2% drop in third-quarter sales compared with a year earlier, slipping to 659,601 vehicles sold. Auto industry forecasters such as Cox Automotive and Edmunds had expected GM's sales to be down by more than 3% during that time.

GM's third-quarter sales are expected to be in line with the overall industry. Cox Automotive and Edmunds project third-quarter sales industrywide will be down roughly 2% compared to a year earlier.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

GM's sales were assisted by a roughly 60% year-over-year increase in EVs during the quarter, to roughly 32,100 units sold. Still, EVs made up only 4.9% of the company's total third-quarter sales.

While GM has withdrawn most of its previously announced electric vehicle targets, the automaker believes its EV sales momentum is finally building thanks to an expanding lineup of all-electric vehicles — spanning a price range of roughly $35,000 to more than $300,000.

"We are definitely outstripping the industry in terms of growth, in terms of EVs," Rory Harvey, GM president of global markets, including North America, told CNBC last month. "We have the most comprehensive EV lineup out of any manufacturer in the industry, in the U.S., at the moment."

Money Report

news 34 mins ago

Federal spending on children peaked in 2021. Now it may decline by $230 per child in 2024, report finds

news 41 mins ago

What every college student needs to know about getting a first credit card

Sales of small crossovers such as the Chevrolet Trax and Buick Envista and Envision also experienced notable increases compared with a year earlier, GM reported.

This is breaking news. Please check back for additional updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us