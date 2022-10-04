GM Adds Former Lyft and Tesla Executive Jon McNeill as Board Member

Jon McNeill, a former executive at Lyft and Tesla, is the 13th member of GM's board of directors.

McNeill is currently CEO of DVx Ventures, a venture capital firm he co-founded in 2020.

His appointment is notable, as the Detroit automaker has set a goal to outsell Tesla in all-electric vehicles by mid-decade, followed by exclusively offering EVs by 2035.

DETROIT – General Motors on Tuesday said it is adding Jon McNeill, a former executive of Lyft and Tesla, to its board of directors.

McNeill, 55, is currently CEO of DVx Ventures, a venture capital firm he co-founded in 2020 that's focused on investing and growing startup businesses. Before then, he served as chief operating officer at Lyft and president of global sales, delivery and service at Tesla.

GM CEO and Chair Mary Barra, in a release, cited McNeill's experiences as "a tremendous asset to GM as we accelerate toward an all-electric future."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

McNeill's appointment is notable, as the Detroit automaker has set a goal to outsell Tesla in electric vehicles by mid-decade, followed by exclusively offering EVs by 2035.

Felix Wong | South China Morning Post | Getty Images

"GM is rapidly changing to meet the world's need for cleaner and safer transportation and they're uncovering new growth opportunities with every hardware and software innovation they're introducing," McNeill said.

GM's board, which has been praised for its gender neutrality in recent years, now has 13 directors, six of whom are female. Twelve of the directors are independent.