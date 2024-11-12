Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Germany sets early election date for February after collapse of the ruling coalition

By Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a session of the Bundestag in which new Finance Minister Joerg Kukies was sworn in the day after Scholz fired previous Finance Minister Christian Lindner on November 7, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.
Sean Gallup | Getty Images

Germany is set to hold a federal election in February, earlier than Chancellor Olaf Scholz had originally proposed after his ruling coalition collapsed last week.

Scholz last week had hinted at an election in March, saying he would hold a confidence vote in January.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The election is set to be held on February 23, according to sources within the parliamentary group of Scholz' social democratic party (SPD).

This vote is now reportedly due to take place on December 16. It is a necessary step ahead of early elections in Germany as the chancellor must first call for the vote in parliament. If the the majority of Bundestag members vote that they no longer have confidence in the chancellor, he can then suggest a dissolution of parliament to the German President.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The President in turn then has 21 days to make the move which triggers an election that must take place within 60 days of parliament being dissolved. The President also has the final say in setting the election date.

Scholz had faced increasing pressure to hold an election sooner than he had suggested. Authorities over the weekend, however warned of logistical difficulties and organisational risks if there was not enough lead time until the election date.

The three-year-old ruling coalition between Scholz' social democratic party (SPD), the Green party and the free democratic party (FDP) fell apart last week after the chancellor axed former Finance Minister Christian Lindner.

Money Report

news 30 mins ago

Home Depot's sales are improving, but it says consumers are still cautious about spending

news 45 mins ago

China's Alibaba releases AI search tool for small businesses in Europe and the Americas

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us