Georgia president overruled as lawmakers push forward with Russia-style ‘foreign agents' law

Georgian lawmakers on Tuesday voted to override a presidential veto on the Russia-style "foreign agents" law, pushing forward with legislation that has triggered large-scale protests in the South Caucasus nation and international condemnation.

The U.S., European Union, NATO and the United Nations have all expressed concern about the bill, which critics say could jeopardize Georgia's chances of joining the EU and push the country back into Russia's orbit.

The "foreign agents" law calls for media outlets, nonprofits and other nongovernmental organizations in the country to register as "pursuing the interests of a foreign power" if they receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad.

Russia, which occupies about 20% of Georgia's internationally recognized territory, has used similar legislation to crack down on independent news media and activists critical of the Kremlin.

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili vetoed the controversial legislation on May 18, saying on social media at the time that the "fundamentally Russian" law represents "an obstacle to our European path."

Zourabichvili, a critic of the ruling Georgian Dream government, has called for the law to be repealed.

The Georgian Dream party has insisted the legislation is necessary, despite some of the largest demonstrations the country has seen since declaring independence from the Soviet Union more than 30 years ago.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has said the bill will create "strong guarantees" to help ensure long-lasting peace in the country.

'A very sad day for Georgia'

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said Tuesday's vote marked "a very sad day for Georgia and the rest of Europe."

"The passing of this law effectively puts Georgia's accession to the EU on hold, with no benefit for anybody," Landsbergis said via X.

"The adoption of this law negatively impacts Georgia's progress on the EU path," European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said in a statement on May 15.

"The choice on the way forward is in Georgia's hands. We urge the Georgian authorities to withdraw the law, uphold their commitment to the EU path and advance the necessary reforms detailed in the 9 steps. The EU stands ready to continue supporting Georgians working towards a European future," he added.

Separately, the U.S. has said it was "deeply troubled" by Georgia's decision to pass the "Kremlin-style 'foreign agents' legislation."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a briefing on May 14 that the law would compel the U.S. to "fundamentally reassess" its relationship with Georgia.