Gary Vee: There Will Be an NFT Bubble, But the Average Investor Can Still Make Money. Here's How

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

Owning digital art can be a hard thing to wrap your head around.

But many people already have some form of digital assets whether they realize it or not, according to media mogul Gary Vaynerchuk, who also goes by the name Gary Vee.

Think about how valuable a blue check mark on social media can be or how much kids will spend to buy costumes inside video games such as Fortnite, Vaynerchuk said.

Now, people can make their own digital assets to sell with little time and effort.

The sudden rise in popularity will cause a bubble in the short term, but there will still be room for investors to make money in the long run, Vaynerchuk said.

Check out this video to learn more about investing in NFTs.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

