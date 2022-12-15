Money Report

FuboTV Hit With Cyberattack During World Cup Semifinal Match

By Lillian Rizzo,CNBC

Rafael Henrique | Lightrocket | Getty Images
  • Live TV streaming service FuboTV said it was the target of a criminal cyberattack.
  • Customers had problems accessing their accounts during the World Cup semifinal match between France and Morocco. Service was restored Wednesday evening.
  • FuboTV said it reported the incident to law enforcement and has begun an investigation into the incident.

FuboTV, a live-TV bundle streaming service, said it was the target of a criminal cyberattack Wednesday, affecting customers trying to access their subscriptions during the World Cup semifinal match between France and Morocco.

Once the attack was detected, FuboTV said, it took immediate steps to contain the incident and was able to restore service by Wednesday evening.

The World Cup semifinal match, in which France defeated Morocco 2-0, began at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday, and many of FuboTV's customers took to social media when they weren't able to access the match. The company noted the incident had nothing to do with any bandwidth constraints on its part.

Football fans watch on a giant screen the Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final football match between France and Morocco in Saint-Nazaire, western France on December 14, 2022.
Sebastien Salom-gomis | Afp | Getty Images
FuboTV said the attack was reported to law enforcement and FuboTV engaged Mandiant to assist in its investigation and response.

While the investigation is still in early stages, the company said it would remain transparent and provide updates when it has further information to share.

FuboTV, which is known for having a sports-heavy bundle, competes with services such as Alphabet's YouTube TV, Dish's Sling, and Disney's Hulu Live TV. These services feature pay-TV-like guides and access to various pay-TV channels, replicating the traditional bundle through a streaming app. FuboTV said as of Sept. 30 it had roughly 1.2 million paying subscribers, a 31% increase year over year.

