Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Frontier Offers $250 Million Reverse Breakup Fee If Regulators Block Spirit Merger

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

Joe Raedle | Getty Images
  • Frontier is offering a $250 million reverse breakup fee to Spirit.
  • JetBlue Airways is trying to acquire Spirit and has launched a hostile takeover attempt.
  • JetBlue’s offer includes a $200 million reverse breakup fee.

Frontier Airlines' parent company on Thursday said it would pay a $250 million reverse breakup fee to Spirit Airlines if regulators don't approve the planned combination of the two discount carriers for antitrust reasons, an effort aimed at convincing investors to approve the deal next week as rival JetBlue Airways tries to buy Spirit outright.

"The combination of a higher reverse termination fee and a much greater likelihood to close in a Frontier merger provides substantially more regulatory protection for Spirit stockholders than the transaction proposed by JetBlue," Mac Gardner, Spirit's chairman said in a news release.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

New York-based JetBlue offered $33 a share, or $3.6 billion cash for Spirit, in April, above the $2.9 billion cash-and-stock deal that Spirit and Frontier announced in February.

Spirit's board rejected JetBlue's advances, and JetBlue last month made a tender offer of $30 a share and has urged Spirit shareholders to vote against the deal.

Spirit said a deal with JetBlue wouldn't likely be approved by regulators. JetBlue's offer includes a $200 million reverse breakup fee if regulators don't approve the acquisition.

Money Report

Business 14 mins ago

Musk Accuses Twitter of ‘Resisting and Thwarting' His Right to Information on Fake Accounts

Business 22 mins ago

Solar Stocks Jump After Report That Biden Administration Will Suspend Tariffs

JetBlue, for its part, said in a statement Thursday that the Spirit board "only went back to Frontier under pressure, when it became increasingly clear their shareholders would decisively reject the Spirit Board's flawed process and Frontier's inferior transaction." 

"The addition of a reverse termination fee in the face of a likely defeat is simply an acknowledgement that the regulatory profiles and timelines of both deals are indeed similar," the New York airline said.

Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services had advised Spirit shareholders on Tuesday to vote against the Frontier deal, raising concerns about the lack of a reverse termination fee.

Spirit CEO Ted Christie told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Friday that he is "hopeful" the reverse termination fee would get ISS to change its recommendation. ISS declined to comment.

Another proxy advisory firm, Glass Lewis, recommended early Friday that Spirit shareholders back the Frontier offer, noting that the "last-minute inclusion" of the reverse break-up fee should help ease concerns that the regulators could block the deal.

Spirit's shareholder meeting is set for June 10.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us