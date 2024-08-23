Friday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching on Thursday and what's on the radar for Friday's session.

Fed Chief Jay Powell

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Stock indexes ahead of Powell

The S&P 500 Index is 1.75% from a 52-week high it hit a month ago.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is 1.6% from the 52-week high it hit in mid-July.

The Nasdaq is 5.6% from its 52-week high, which it hit about a month ago.

Walgreens and Walmart

Walgreens is now back to lows not seen since April of 1997 — 27 years ago.

Walgreens is down 8% in four days and down 15.5% in August.

Walmart on the other hand hit an all-time high today.

The stock is up 3% in four days and up 10% in August.

Meta

The social media stock hit an all-time high today.

Meta Platforms is up 12% in August.

The insurance stocks

Four insurance companies hit all-time highs on Thursday. (Thanks to Chris Hayes for the stats.)

Arch Capital hit an all-time high today. The stock is up 11% in August and 43% in 2024.

Aflac hit an all-time high today. The stock is up about 12% in August and 29% in 2024.

Arthur J. Gallagher hit an all-time high. The stock is up 7% over the past month and 30% year to date.

Brown & Brown hit an all-time high today. The stock is up 11% in a month, and about 46% in 2024.

The S&P Insurance Industry is up 2.7% in August and 24% in 2024.

Health care in the USA

Several health care related stocks also hit all-time highs Thursday.

AbbVie is on the list. The stock is up 6% in August.

Boston Scientific is up 7.7% in August.

HCA Holdings is up 5.5% in August.

Intuitive Surgical is up 10.3% in August.

Eli Lilly is up 18.6% in August.

Universal Health Services is up 7.3% in August, and 26% in a full month.

REITs on a run

Extra Space Storage is trading at a 21-month high. The stock is up 9% in August.

Public Storage is at a 23-month high. The stock has gained 12.6% in August.

Simon Property Group is near a three-year high. The mall operator is up nearly 6% in August.

UDR is at a 13-month high. The stock is up more than 6% in August.

Equity Residential is at a 23-month high. The stock is up 4.3% in August.

European stocks