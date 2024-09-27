French inflation cools sharply in September

Mauro Pimentel | Afp | Getty Images

France's harmonized inflation rate fell sharply in September, preliminary data from the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (Insee) showed Friday.

Harmonized consumer prices in the euro zone's second-largest economy came in at 1.5% in September, down from 2.2% in August.

The reading, which came in below the 2.0% expectations of economists surveyed by Reuters, is likely to ramp up pressure on European Central Bank policymakers to take measures to stimulate the broader economy.

