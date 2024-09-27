Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

French inflation cools sharply in September

By Sam Meredith,CNBC

View of French baguettes.
Minh Hoang Cong / 500px | 500px Prime | Getty Images
A woman takes a selfie photo, with the Eiffel Tower in the background, at Surcouf street in Paris, on July 23, 2024, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. 
Mauro Pimentel | Afp | Getty Images
A woman takes a selfie photo, with the Eiffel Tower in the background, at Surcouf street in Paris, on July 23, 2024, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. 

France's harmonized inflation rate fell sharply in September, preliminary data from the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (Insee) showed Friday.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Harmonized consumer prices in the euro zone's second-largest economy came in at 1.5% in September, down from 2.2% in August.

The reading, which came in below the 2.0% expectations of economists surveyed by Reuters, is likely to ramp up pressure on European Central Bank policymakers to take measures to stimulate the broader economy.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us