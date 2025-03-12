French industrial giant Schneider Electric hails the significance of China's ‘DeepSeek moment'

China's "DeepSeek moment" is likely to be good news in the global race to develop artificial intelligence models, according to French power-equipment maker Schneider Electric.

China's so-called "DeepSeek moment" is likely to be good news in the global race to develop artificial intelligence models that can carry out more complex tasks, according to Jean-Pascal Tricoire, chairman of French power-equipment maker Schneider Electric.

"I actually think its good news. We need AI at every level," Tricoire told CNBC's Steve Sedgwick at CONVERGE LIVE in Singapore on Wednesday.

"We need AI to optimize your whole enterprise at all levels, so that you can buy better, consume better, decide better, source better. To do all of this, we need models to operate on a smaller scale," he added.

Tricoire said the emergence of Chinese AI app DeepSeek showed that AI models can achieve the same results as some of its more established U.S. rivals, but with a much smaller model.

It "will actually spread AI at all levels of the architecture much faster," Tricoire said. He added that DeepSeek's blockbuster R1 model would be "fantastic" for improving safety and reliability when deploying AI on dangerous equipment.

"The spread of AI models at every level of what we need is actually very good news," Tricoire said.

His comments come shortly after Schneider Electric reported record sales and profits in 2024.

The company, which has been a big beneficiary of the artificial intelligence trend, raised its 2025 profit margin following robust fourth-quarter demand for data centers.

Shares of Schneider Electric rose 33% in 2024, following a 39% upswing in 2023. The Paris-listed stock is down around 7% year to date, however, with China's recent AI push sparking concerns about AI investment and tech sector returns.

Data centers, which consume an ever-increasing amount of energy, represent a key piece of infrastructure behind modern-day cloud computing and AI applications.

— CNBC's Ganesh Rao contributed to this report.