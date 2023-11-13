Money Report

Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron made foreign minister in surprise political comeback

By Karen Gilchrist,CNBC

Carl Court | Getty Images News | Getty Images
LONDON – Former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron was appointed foreign secretary Monday in a sweeping reshuffle of current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's cabinet.

Downing Street confirmed the appointment after Cameron was seen walking into No. 10 — the official residence and office of the British prime minister — to meet with Sunak following the abrupt sacking of Suella Braverman as interior minister.

James Cleverly, who formerly served as foreign secretary, was appointed Braverman's successor.

Cameron served as prime minister from 2010 to 2016 and presided over Britain's controversial Brexit vote, which ultimately led to his resignation.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.

