Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Former President Joe Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer

By , CNBC

Former President Joe Biden speaks during the Advocates, Counselors, and Representatives for the Disabled bipartisan conference at the Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.
Eileen T. Meslar | Chicago Tribune | Getty Images

Former U.S. President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, and he and his family are reviewing treatment options, his office said in a statement on Sunday.

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone," according to a statement from the personal office of the former president.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management."

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us