Flights disrupted across UK as air traffic control reports a ‘technical issue'

"We are currently experiencing a technical issue and have applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety," the U.K.'s air traffic control provider said Monday.

There have been reports of disruption in air travel across the country.

Scottish airline Loganair earlier said on X that there was a "network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems this morning."

The U.K.'s air traffic control provider reported a technical issue Monday which saw flights across the country disrupted.

"We are currently experiencing a technical issue and have applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety," NATS said in a statement. "Engineers are working to find and fix the fault."

NATS clarified that "UK airspace is not closed" following reports on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

It did not provide further details on the cause of the issue or what flight restrictions had been put into place.

Gatwick Airport, London's second-largest airport, said it was "seeing delays, and [flight] cancellations are likely," while Luton Airport said the air traffic control issue was "affecting UK airspace, resulting in disruption to flights."

Meanwhile, Stansted Airport said it was "aware of a nationwide air traffic control issue that is affecting flights in and out of airports across the country."

Edinburgh Airport said passengers should not come to the airport before checking the status of their flight with their airline.

Flight tracking website Flightradar24 shared an image on X of live air traffic data at 12:35 p.m. London time.

We are aware of reports that UK airspace is experiencing delays due to technical difficulties in the UK air traffic control system. Below is what we know so far from NATS.



"We are currently experiencing a technical issue and have applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain… pic.twitter.com/IJYAwIhJbL — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) August 28, 2023

In an accompanying statement, it said that U.K. airports, including Heathrow, appear to be "significantly limiting departures," although arrivals continue. It added that all of its most tracked flights are currently London arrivals.