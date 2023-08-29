Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

First bitcoin ETF could be coming soon as court rules in favor of Grayscale over SEC

By MacKenzie Sigalos,CNBC and Tanaya Macheel,CNBC

Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images
  •  First bitcoin ETF could be coming soon as court rules in favor of Grayscale over SEC

The District of Columbia Court of Appeals has paved the way for bitcoin exchange-traded funds.

On Tuesday, the court sided with Grayscale in a lawsuit against the Securities and Exchange Commission which had denied the company's application to convert the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust to an ETF. The decision could impact other companies that want to create bitcoin ETFs, like Blackrock and Fidelity.

Bitcoin, ether, and other major cap crypto coins surged on the news, and Coinbase, which is listed as the custodian partner in multiple spot bitcoin ETF applications, was up more than 14% on Tuesday.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Grayscale initiated its lawsuit against the SEC in June 2022 after the agency rejected its application to turn its bitcoin trust, better known by its ticker GBTC, into an ETF. The company decided to pursue the ETF, which would be backed by bitcoin rather than bitcoin derivatives, after the SEC approved ProShares' futures-based bitcoin ETF in October 2021.

The ruling faced multiple delays but the SEC ultimately rejected the application last summer, citing failure by Grayscale to answer questions related to concerns about market manipulation and investor protections.

"It virtually guarantees they will approve Blackrock and Fidelity. Grayscale may need to refile, but they will almost certainly be approved as well," said Dave Weisberger, CEO of CoinRoutes, a platform that provides algorithmic trading and consolidated market data products for digital assets across multiple exchanges and liquidity providers.

Money Report

news 24 mins ago

The salary a single person needs to get by in every U.S. state

news 37 mins ago

How to prevent burnout and financial stress when caring for an elderly parent or relative

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

CNBC's Jordan Smith contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us