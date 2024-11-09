Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

FEMA fires employee who told Florida relief workers to skip Trump supporters

After Hurricane Milton, FEMA slammed Donald Trump for spreading misinformation about the status of the agency's disaster relief funding.

By Rebecca Picciotto,CNBC

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell stands next to a track map of Hurricane Ian, during a press conference at FEMA Headquarters on September 28, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Kevin Dietsch | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • FEMA fired an employee who had instructed relief workers in Florida to not go to homes with yard signs supporting presidential candidate Donald Trump.
  • "This was reprehensible," FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell wrote in a statement.
  • The firing comes days after Trump won the presidency against Vice President Kamala Harris, but weeks into the recovery effort of Hurricane Milton.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Saturday confirmed that it fired an employee who had instructed relief workers in Florida to not go to homes with yard signs in support of then presidential candidate Donald Trump.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

"This is a clear violation of FEMA's core values and principles to help people regardless of their political affiliation," FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell wrote in a statement. "This was reprehensible." 

The Daily Wire first reported on Friday that the now-terminated FEMA supervisor had ordered her employees to exclude Trump-supportive houses from their recovery efforts.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"I will continue to do everything I can to make sure this never happens again," Criswell said in the statement.

Criswell added that the matter had been referred to the Office of Special Counsel for an investigation.

Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday blasted the Biden administration for the incident and said he had ordered the Division of Emergency Management to investigate the "targeted discrimination of Floridians who support Donald Trump."

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

‘#EndtheFed': Elon Musk endorses plan to let presidents meddle with Federal Reserve after Trump election win

news 7 hours ago

‘Two-stocks' are better than one? Repacking ‘pair trades'

"The blatant weaponization of government by partisan activists in the federal bureaucracy is yet another reason why the Biden-Harris administration is in its final days," DeSantis wrote in a post on X.

The firing comes days after Trump won the presidency against Vice President Kamala Harris, but weeks into the recovery effort of Hurricane Milton, which ravaged neighborhoods along Florida's Gulf Coast.

At the time of the hurricane damage, Criswell slammed Trump for spreading misinformation about the status of FEMA's disaster relief funding

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us