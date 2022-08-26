Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Fed's Preferred Inflation Measure Shows Price Pressures Eased in July

By Jesse Pound, CNBC

Elizabeth Frantz | Reuters
  • The personal consumption expenditures price index showed a year-over-year rise of 6.3% in July, down from 6.8% in June.
  • The reading actually fell 0.1% month over month.
  • The core PCE index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, had a 4.6% rise year over year and a gain of 0.1% month over month, coming in softer than forecasts on both counts.

A key measure of inflation closely watched by U.S. policymakers showed that price increases slowed in July, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said Friday.

The personal consumption expenditures price index came in with a year-over-year rise of 6.3% in July, down from 6.8% in June. The index actually fell 0.1% month over month.

The core PCE index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, showed a 4.6% rise year over year and a gain of 0.1% month over month in July, coming in softer than forecasts on both counts. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones were expecting 4.8% for the core year-over-year reading and 0.2% for the month-over-month change.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In June, the core readings showed a rise of 4.8% year over year and 0.6% month over month.

The PCE is the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation. Fed officials are speaking in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, this week, as investors look for clues about the next steps the central bank's rate-hiking cycle. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak later Friday.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic told CNBC's Steve Liesman that Friday's report would make him lean slightly toward a half-point rate hike in September, a slowdown from the three-quarters of a point rise the Fed has done in its previous two meetings. However, Bostic did stress that there is more economic data in the weeks ahead that could change his mind.

Money Report

Business 16 mins ago

These Stanford Engineers Built a Fully Autonomous Restaurant in San Francisco That Could Make Your Lunch Cheaper

Business 2 hours ago

Vermont, North Carolina and Hawaii Are Among the Top 10 Safest U.S. States During Covid-19

The PCE reading comes about two weeks after the July consumer price index report, which showed a slower-than-expected rise in prices year over year and 0% inflation on a monthly basis. That report led some Wall Street strategists to say that inflation had likely peaked.

Elsewhere in the report, personal income growth for July came in at 0.2% and consumer spending rose 0.1%. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones were expecting increases of 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us