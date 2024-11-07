Fed meeting live updates: Fed expected to cut interest rates by a quarter point

In what's been an eventful week, traders are now turning their focus on the Federal Reserve. Policymakers are expected to trim interest rates by a quarter point from the current target range of 4.75%-5.0%. The Fed will issue its rate decision at 2 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, followed by Chair Jerome Powell's press conference at 2:30 p.m.

What to expect at the conclusion of the Fed’s November meeting

With the Federal Reserve expected to make a quarter-point cut on Thursday, the main event for markets will likely be Chair Jerome Powell's press conference at 2 p.m. ET.

Traders will be on the hunt for clues from Powell on the future path of rate policy. Fed funds futures trading suggests about a 63% chance that the central bank will issue another quarter-point cut in December, but traders are also weighing the likelihood that policymakers may choose to skip that month.

Further complexity lies ahead for the central bank in light of Donald Trump winning a second trip to the White House this week. That's because the new administration's plans include tax cuts and tariffs, which could affect the Fed's moves toward tamping down inflation.

How today’s consumer rates stack up against March 2022

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to trim rates by a quarter point on Thursday, taking another step toward unwinding its tight policy.

To that end, consumer rates have changed significantly since the Fed started its hiking campaign in March 2022 – and in some corners of the market, interest rates have cooled slightly since the central bank made its first half-point cut in September.

The rate on a $30,000 home equity line of credit sits at 8.7% as of the week of Nov. 1, according to Bankrate. That's down from 9.25% in the week of Sept. 13, but still notably higher than the rate of 4.27% back in March 2022.

Credit card interest rates came in at 20.5% as of last week, per Bankrate, sharply higher than the 16.34% in March 2022. But they are marginally cooler compared to last month's rate of 20.78%.

The rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was 7.09% as of the week of Nov. 1, sharply higher than the 4.29% in March 2022. However, it's also higher compared to the week of Sept. 13, when the rate was 6.12%.

That's because mortgage rates loosely follow the 10-year Treasury yield, which has recently taken a leg higher. Indeed, the benchmark yield stood at 4.363% during the week of Nov. 1, sharply higher than the 3.649% it traded at in mid-September.

Market sees a greater chance the Fed will skip rate cut in December

Traders went into Thursday's Fed meeting convinced that a rate cut was coming, but were growing less certain about what would happen in December.

The fed fund futures market pointed to a 100% chance that policymakers would ease, with just a sliver of a possibility that the cut might hit a half percentage point as in September. Market-implied odds were about 99% for a quarter-point move, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tracker of 30-day fed funds futures contracts.

For December, odds of a pause are rising — at 32.6% as of midday Thursday, an increase of about 8 percentage points from a week ago. If the Fed doesn't skip December, the odds for that happening in January are about 68%, the CME gauge shows.

