FBI shoots and kills Utah man wanted for threats against Biden, New York prosecutor

The FBI shot and killed a Utah man on Wednesday while trying to arrest him for threatening to murder President Joe Biden and the New York district attorney who is prosecuting former President Donald Trump in connection with hush money payments, NBC News reported.

Many other politicians were also allegedly threatened in social media posts by the man, Provo resident Craig Deleeuw Robertson, who was accused in court documents of vowing to retaliate against the FBI during an investigation.

Court documents say the FBI described Robertson as a white man "approximately 70-75 years old" who was surveilled "wearing a dark suit (later observed as having an AR-15 style rifle lapel pin attached), a white shirt, a red tie, and a multi-colored (possibly camouflage) hat bearing the word "TRUMP" on the front."

Robertson was also found to be the owner of a sniper rifle and numerous other firearms.

Robertson was fatally shot by at least one FBI agent at 6:15 a.m. in Provo, about 12 hours before Biden was due to visit the state in Salt Lake City. No agents were injured.

"The incident began when special agents attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at a residence,"

the FBI said in a statement. "The subject is deceased."

The shooting is under review by the FBI's Inspection Division.

A senior administration official told NBC News that Biden was briefed on the FBI raid this morning, ahead of scheduled events in New Mexico.

The U.S. Secret Service, which provides protection for Biden, said in a statement, "The Secret Service is aware of the FBI investigation involving an individual in Utah who has exhibited threats towards a protectee."

"While we always remain in close coordination with our law enforcement partners, this is an FBI-led effort and we would refer any related questions to the FBI," the Secret Service said.

Robertson allegedly had made a threat naming Biden on Monday, and also threatened in a social media post in March to shoot Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr. during a visit to New York.

A felony complaint against Robertson filed in U.S. District Court in Utah charged him with making threats against the president, making interstate threats, and influencing, impeding, and retaliating against federal law enforcement officers by threat.

Bragg charged Trump earlier this year with falsifying business records related to a 2016 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about her alleged sexual tryst with Trump a decade earlier.

Trump denies having sex with Daniels, and has pleaded not guilty in the case, which is scheduled to go to trial next year.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.