Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Fauci Says a Redefinition of Fully Vaccinated Is ‘on the Table'

By Chloe Taylor, CNBC

Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box," President Joe Biden's top medical advisor said that there was no doubt that optimum vaccination was with a booster dose.
  • Currently, individuals are considered to be fully vaccinated either two weeks after their second dose of a two-dose series, such as the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

A redefinition of what it means to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 is certainly "on the table," Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box," President Joe Biden's top medical advisor said that there was no doubt that optimum vaccination was with a booster dose.

Currently, individuals are considered to be fully vaccinated either two weeks after their second dose of a two-dose series, such as the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Money Report

Markets 12 mins ago

Peloton's Shaky Rise and How It Can Compete in the Crowded Fitness Sector

Business 24 mins ago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Darden Restaurants, Winnebago, FedEx and Others

But Fauci said on Friday that the regulators were open to reconsidering those definitions.

"There's no doubt that optimum vaccination is with a booster," he said.

"Whether or not the CDC is going to change that, it certainly is on the table and open for discussion. I'm not sure exactly when that will happen. But I think people should not lose sight of the message that there's no doubt if you want to be optimally protected, you should get your booster."

Read CNBC's latest global coverage of the Covid pandemic:

'We're heartbroken. We're overwhelmed' — U.S. hospitals grapple with delta as omicron takes root

Fauci says Covid boosters work against omicron, no need for variant-specific third shot

Omicron 'probably the most significant threat' since start of pandemic, British health chief says

CDC estimates 13% of all cases in NY and NJ could be omicron infections, Director Walensky says

WHO expects severe omicron cases, warns against treating variant as mild disease

The NFL and NBA lead new Covid outbreaks in sports, spurring fines, restrictions, and delays

Vaccination status has already had an impact on the lives of millions of Americans. Millions of health care workers around the country are required, under Biden's embattled vaccine mandate, to be fully immunized against the coronavirus, while some states and cities have imposed their own rules that puts limits on what unvaccinated people are able to do.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner and CNBC contributor, told "Squawk Box" on Friday that a surge in cases meant it may soon become difficult to get a booster shot.

"We know omicron moves very quickly … this variant is going to move much more quickly through the country than delta did, so people who are waiting to get a booster to afford themselves a measure of protection against this variant – time is running out to do that," he said.

"Appointments are going to fill up, demand's going to surge. The best way to protect yourself is a booster shot."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCovid-19politicsHealth & ScienceHealth care industry
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us