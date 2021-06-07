Facebook Won't Take a Cut From Creators Until 2023, Zuckerberg Says in Shot at Apple

Facebook announced it will not take a cut from paid creator features until 2023, in an effort to draw more influential social media users onto its services.

Specifically, the company will not take a cut of any revenue generated by paid online events, fan subscriptions, badges and Facebook's upcoming independent news product.

"When we do introduce a revenue share, it will be less than the 30% that Apple and others take," Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote.

Zuckerberg also used his post to make a jab at Apple, which kicks off its WWDC annual developers conference on Monday.

"When we do introduce a revenue share, it will be less than the 30% that Apple and others take," Zuckerberg wrote, referring to the cut Apple takes on all products sold through apps that users have downloaded through its App Store.

"We're also launching a new payout interface so creators can see how different companies' fees and taxes are impacting their earnings."

Zuckerberg's retort is the latest incident in a long-running feud between Facebook and Apple, which reached a new peak earlier this spring when Apple introduced a privacy update that could hurt Facebook's advertising business by making it harder to tailor personalized ads and track their performance. More generally, Facebook and other app makers have criticized Apple's tight control over the App Store, while Apple has criticized companies whose business models rely on tracking user activity to sell relevant ads.