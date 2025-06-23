Money Report

Iran attacks U.S. military base in Qatar with missiles

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

U.S. and Qatar flags are seen on a lamppost ahead of the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump in Doha, Qatar May 13, 2025.
Ibraheem Abu Mustafa | Reuters
  • Iran launched what it called a "powerful and destructive missile strike on the United States' Al-Udeid military base in Qatar."
  • The attack came two days after U.S. B-2 bombers and cruise missiles sites in Iran.
  • Qatar's Defense Ministry said its air defense had successfully intercepted the missile attack on Al-Udeid Air Base, which resulted in no deaths or injuries.

Iran on Monday launched what its armed forces called a "powerful and destructive missile strike on the United States' Al-Udeid military base in Qatar."

Explosions were heard in the skies over Doha, the capital of Qatar.

Qatar's Defense Ministry said its air defense had successfully intercepted the missile attack on Al-Udeid Air Base, which resulted in no deaths or injuries.

The attack came two days after U.S. B-2 bombers and cruise missiles struck nuclear development facilities in Iran.

The price of crude oil fell in trading on Monday after news of the attack broke.

Qatar closed its airspace shortly before the attack was reported.

Qatar's Foreign Minstry spokesman, in a statement on X, said, "We express the State of Qatar's strong condemnation of the attack on Al Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, and consider it a flagrant violation of the State of Qatar's sovereignty and airspace, as well as of international law and the United Nations Charter."

"We affirm that the State of Qatar reserves the right to respond directly in a manner proportional to the nature and scale of this blatant aggression and in accordance with international law," the spokesman said.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

