Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
World Politics

Ex-South Africa President Jacob Zuma Ordered to Serve 15-Month Prison Sentence

By Elliot Smith, CNBC

Wikus de Wet | AFP | Getty Images
  • Zuma was found guilty after he defied its order to appear at a corruption inquiry centered on his time in power between 2009 and 2018.
  • The former president faces a litany of legal troubles, having also pleaded not guilty last month in a separate corruption trial focused on an arms deal.
  • Zuma has continued to insist that all charges are the product of a political witch hunt.

South Africa's Constitutional Court has sentenced former President Jacob Zuma to 15 months in prison for contempt of court.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Zuma was found guilty by the country's highest court after he defied its order to appear at a corruption inquiry centered on his time in power between 2009 and 2018.

Money Report

coronavirus 37 mins ago

These Groups Look to Be Most at Risk From the Covid Delta Variant Right Now

United States 1 hour ago

JPMorgan Is Buying an ESG Investing Platform in Bank's Third Fintech Acquisition of the Past Year

The inquiry, led by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, is examining high-level corruption during Zuma's time in office. Having long denied wrongdoing, the 79-year-old former president has thus far refused to cooperate, and failed to appear to testify before a judicial panel in February.

He has now been given five days to present himself to police in order to be arrested.

Zuma faces a litany of legal troubles, having also pleaded not guilty last month in a separate corruption trial focused on an arms deal in 1999 when he was deputy president.

He has continued to insist that all charges are the product of a political witch hunt.

He was ousted in 2018 following internal discord among the ruling African National Congress (ANC), against a backdrop of public outrage over alleged corruption and mismanagement of state resources.

Zondo's inquiry was established after an ombudsman report called for an investigation into possible improper contact between senior members of Zuma's former administration and three wealthy businessmen — the Gupta brothers —  all of whom have denied wrongdoing. The Guptas fled South Africa upon Zuma's ousting.

His successor, President Cyril Ramaphosa, has made a concerted effort to stamp out corruption within the government and his own ANC party, furthering a rift between his supporters and a core of Zuma loyalists. Economists broadly agree that the pilfering of state resources in recent decades has had a negative impact on the nation's economy, state-owned enterprises and public services.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

World PoliticsWorld economySouth AfricaEmerging marketsJacob Zuma
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us