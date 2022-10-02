European Stocks Close Higher; Credit Suisse Down 1% After Wild Trading Session

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks closed higher on Monday as market volatility continued into the last quarter of the year.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index provisionally closed up by 0.7%, having recouped early losses of more than 1.3%. Oil and gas stocks added 3.1% to lead gains while food and beverages fell 1.2%.

The early declines in Europe came after a gloomy trading session in Asia-Pacific markets, with sharp moves in the price of oil.

Brent crude futures and West Texas Intermediate futures jumped after reports that OPEC+ is considering an oil output cut of more than a million barrels per day, citing sources.

Such a move would be the biggest taken by the organization to address weakness in global demand.

Credit Suisse CEO reassures staff of 'strong capital base and liquidity position'

Arnd Wiegmann | Reuters

Credit Suisse CEO Ulrich Koerner last week sought to reassure staff of the Swiss bank's "strong capital base and liquidity position" amid market concerns and a rise in credit-default swaps.

Credit Suisse shares plunged on Monday, but the bank said in a statement that it would be "premature to comment" ahead of the outcome of its comprehensive strategic review, with an update due alongside its third-quarter earnings report on Oct. 27.

In an internal memo sent to staff last week, Koerner promised staff regular updates during this "challenging period" and said Credit Suisse was "well on track" with its strategic review.

"No doubt there will be more noise in the markets and the press between now and the end of October. All I can tell you is to remain disciplined and stay as close as ever to your clients and colleagues," he said.

"I know it's not easy to remain focused amid the many stories you read in the media – in particular, given the many factually inaccurate statements being made. That said, I trust that you are not confusing our day-to-day stock price performance with the strong capital base and liquidity position of the bank."

- Elliot Smith

British pound jumps on reports UK government will U-turn on cut to top tax rate

The British pound jumped on Monday morning on reports that the U.K. government will reverse plans to scrap the top rate of income tax.

Sterling gained 0.8% against the dollar to trade at around $1.1250 shortly after 7 a.m. London time, taking the pound back to the level seen before Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng's announcement of a raft of widely criticized tax cuts on Sept. 23.

- Elliot Smith

ANZ sees significant chance of an OPEC+ cut as large as 1 million barrels per day

Ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on Oct. 5, ANZ sees a "significant chance of a cut" as large as 1 million barrels per day, analysts at the firm said in a note.

That move is likely to be made "to counteract the excessive bearishness in the market."

The note added that any production cuts below 500,000 barrels per day, however, would be "shrugged off by the market."

–Jihye Lee

Oil prices jump on reports of OPEC+ mulling production cut

Oil prices jumped after reports that OPEC+ is considering an oil output cut of more than a million barrels per day, citing sources.

Such a move would be the biggest taken by the organization to address weakness in global demand.

Brent crude futures jumped 3.3% to $87.97 per barrel, while U.S. crude futures also popped 3.21% to trade at $82.04 per barrel.

— Jihye Lee

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European stocks are heading for a lower open on Monday as markets enter the last quarter of the year.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is expected to open 73 points lower at 6,825, Germany's DAX 202 points lower at 11,897, France's CAC 40 down 94 points at 5,663 and Italy's FTSE MIB 292 points lower at 20,182, according to data from IG.

The lower open expected in Europe this morning comes after a volatile trading session in Asia-Pacific markets. Brent crude futures and West Texas Intermediate futures jumped after reports that OPEC+ is considering an oil output cut of more than a million barrels per day, citing sources.

Such a move would be the biggest taken by the organization to address weakness in global demand.

— Holly Ellyatt