European Stocks Muted to Start the Week as Traders Digest Rate Hikes; FTSE Closed

LONDON – European indexes started the trading week on a flat footing, with traders looking ahead to more corporate earnings, economic data and a Bank of England rate decision this week.

France's CAC 40, the German DAX and the Italian FTSE MIB were all marginally below the flat line as markets opened on Monday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was closed for a public holiday after the coronation of King Charles III.

Market players have spent weeks juggling concerns over inflation and interest rates, with the Bank of England due for a rate-setting meeting on Thursday. Both the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank hiked rates by a quarter of a percentage point last week, with many now expecting the former to start cutting rates at some point during the summer.

Asia-Pacific markets largely rose on Monday, with the only outlier being Japan, which saw the Nikkei 225 fall. Minutes from Japan's March monetary policy meeting showed board members were concerned over inflation accelerating at a higher-than-expected pace.

U.S. futures were flat on Monday as investor attention this week turns to April's consumer price index due out Wednesday, followed by the producer price index on Thursday.

