Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

European stocks higher with central bank decisions in focus; Commerzbank shares hit 12-year high

By Karen Gilchrist,CNBC

Tourists are visiting the center of Munich in Munich, Germany, on July 21, 2024. 
Nurphoto | Getty Images

LONDON — European stocks were higher Tuesday, as upcoming central bank meetings remain in focus.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was 0.45% by 8:56 a.m., with all sectors and major bourses in the green. Mining stocks were up 0.87% while financial services were 0.79% higher.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Shares of Commerzbank hit a 12-year high on reports from Bloomberg that UniCredit is seeking approval from the European Central Bank to build up a 30% stake in the company. Shares pared earlier gains to trade nearly flat.

Elsewhere, retail stocks added 1.45%, led by British home improvement firm Kingfisher, which jumped 7.02% after it raised the lower end of its profit range on improved sales.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

It follows a negative start to the week for the regional benchmark, which closed 0.2% lower Monday.

Investors are awaiting key monetary policy decisions the week, with the U.S. Federal Reserve widely expected to cut rates for the first time in four years on Wednesday.

Policymakers at the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan also meet on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Money Report

news 14 mins ago

China's ultra-rich population sees ‘dramatic' growth in last 10 years, outpacing the U.S., report shows

news 49 mins ago

Treasury yields little changed as Fed meeting set to kick off

Asia Pacific markets were mixed on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 dropping over 2% as the yen strengthened ahead of the Fed decision. U.S. futures were little changed.

Back in Europe, economic sentiment data is due out of Germany and the wider region.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us