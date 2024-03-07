European stocks close mixed as investors assess U.S. jobs data, ECB signals

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets closed mixed Friday, with investors digesting the European Central Bank's updated inflation forecast and new U.S. jobs data.

The Stoxx 600 index provisionally closed 0.03% higher, with sectors and major bourses trading in mixed territory. Financial services were up 1% while technology dropped 1.5%.

German industrial output rose 1% in January, more than the 0.5% expected, new data showed Friday. Construction and manufacturing output also rose 2.7% and 1.1%, respectively.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Revised euro zone statistics showed gross domestic product remained steady in the fourth quarter on 2024. Meanwhile, Europai, Cepsa, Royal London Group and Informa all reported earnings.

The pan-European benchmark closed 1.05% higher at 503.45 points Thursday after surpassing the key 500 level for the first time during the session.

Investors were buoyed after the ECB revised its forecast for inflation in 2024 to 2.3% from 2.7%, even as it held interest rates steady. Markets have already been pricing in rate cuts beginning in June, and took the updated macro forecasts as a further support for that timeline.

U.S. stocks saw muted gains following February's jobs report, which presented a mixed picture as more jobs were added than forecast but unemployment unexpectedly rose to 3.9%.

Europe stocks close mixed

Europe's Stoxx 600 index closed flat on Friday, as positive momentum from the prior session faltered.

France's CAC 40 eked out a 0.15% gain while Germany's DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 fell 0.16% and 0.43%, respectively.

— Jenni Reid

S&P 500 and Nasdaq open higher

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite opened Friday's session in the green.

The broad S&P 500 added around 0.1% shortly after 9:30 a.m. ET, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq climbed 0.2%. The Dow, meanwhile, flickered around its flatline.

Following Friday's open, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are on track to finish the week with gains of 0.6% and 0.3%, respectively. The Dow has lagged, down around 0.7% on the week.

— Alex Harring

U.S. jobs grow by 275,000 in February, but unemployment rate ticks higher

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

The U.S. economy added 275,000 jobs last month, easily beating a Dow Jones consensus estimate of 198,000. Such a figure would raise concern over the possibility of a delay in Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

However, the U.S. unemployment rate ticked higher to 3.9% from 3.7%. On top of that, wages grew at a slower-than-expected pace. Jobs growth for January was also revised sharply lower to 229,000 from 353,00.

— Fred Imbert

Novo Nordisk market cap surpasses Tesla on obesity pill trial data

Jonathan Raa | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Wegovy obesity drug maker Novo Nordisk surpassed Tesla in market value, after fresh early trial data showed positive results for its new experimental weight loss pill.

Shares of the Danish company hit a record high on Thursday, rallying by as much as 8%, after telling investors that a Phase I trial of the company's amycretin pill showed 13.1% weight loss in participants after 12 weeks.

Novo Nordisk is now the 12th most valuable company in the world, with a market cap of $604 billion — ahead of Tesla's $569 billion, according to FactSet data.

Shares were trading slightly lower on Friday, down 0.7%, by 11:00 a.m. London time.

— Karen Gilchrist

Stocks on the move: Grifols up 17%, HelloFresh down 44%

Source: HelloFresh

Spanish drugmaker Grifols jumped 17% after it published its 2023 results, which it said were approved with an unqualified opinion from auditor KPMG, according to Reuters.

The beleaguered business has been battling dramatic stock swings following a January report from Gotham City Research questioning its financial accounts. A second report released Thursday by the short-seller, which questioned the company's transparency, saw the stock drop 15%.

On the other end, food delivery company HelloFresh plummeted 44% after forecasting a fall in 2024 earnings in its latest financial report.

— Karen Gilchrist

German industrial output rises in January

German industrial output rose 1% in January, more than the 0.5% expected, new data showed Friday.

Construction and manufacturing output also rose 2.7% and 1.1%, respectively, marking a slight boost for the lackluster German economy.

— Karen Gilchrist

CNBC Pro: These stocks already rallied in 2023 — but Goldman Sachs says they still have over 30% upside

2023 marked a strong run in stocks — and markets are still running hot so far this year.

The S&P 500 spiked around 24% in 2023, recovering from a bear market in 2022. Stocks around the world also made gains, with the the FTSE All World Ex U.S. index jumping 16.2% in 2023.

CNBC Pro trawled through Goldman's analyst research as well as latest global conviction lists, to find stocks that made significant gains in 2023, but still have more than 30% potential upside in 2024, based on the bank's latest price targets.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

CNBC Pro: Missed the Nvidia rally? These 10 companies are buying its chips — and their stocks are rallying

Dado Ruvic | Reuters

Shares of Nvidia have risen 280% over the past year thanks to surging sales of its chips that power artificial intelligence applications.

However, the Silicon Valley company isn't alone in the AI-fueled rally. Investors are also ploughing their money into companies buying these chips, amid expectations that AI will help improve productivity and profits.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read about the Nvidia customers whose stock is rallying.

— Ganesh Rao

Here are the opening calls

European markets are poised to open higher Friday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 5 points higher at 7,702, Germany's DAX up 31 points at 17,891, France's CAC 13 points higher at 8,036 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 62 points at 33,485, according to data from IG.

On the earnings front, Europai, Cepsa, Royal London Group and Informa are set to announce results.

— Karen Gilchrist