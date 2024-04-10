European stocks open mixed as markets digest U.S. inflation data, look ahead to ECB decision

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets were mixed at Thursday's open as global investors digested the latest U.S. inflation data, which came in hotter than expected.

The regional Stoxx 600 index was 0.06% lower, while sectors were mainly in the red, led by telecom stocks, down 0.95%.

European and U.S. stocks traded lower Wednesday after the U.S. inflation data for March came in at 3.5% year on year, above the 3.4% expected by economists surveyed by Dow Jones and 0.3 percentage points higher than in February.

Markets had expected the U.S. Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates in June, with further cuts expected later this year, but that shifted dramatically following the release, with traders now expecting the first cut in September, according to CME Group calculations.

Investors' focus now turns to the European Central Bank's monetary policy decision Thursday, with the central bank being closely watched for clues that it could start to cut rates in summer.

Europe stocks open mixed

European markets were mixed early Thursday, with France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both around 0.1% higher and Germany's DAX flat.

The Stoxx 600 index was also near the flatline.

Fed likely to cut rates before ECB: Former BOE member

The U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to cut interest rates before the European Central Bank does, a former member of the Bank of England said, defying current market expectations.

"I suspect that the Fed will be the first to really put a cut in," DeAnne Julius, a founding member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England, told CNBC on Tuesday.

Julius explained her forecast was based on the Fed's dual mandate, which looks at both inflation and employment in the U.S. economy. The latest job figures pointed to a buoyant U.S. labor market, and inflation has also dropped though it is still above the Fed's 2% target.

Read the full story here.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open in mixed territory on Thursday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 10 points higher at 7,957, Germany's DAX down 3 points at 18,090, France's CAC 1 point higher at 8,043 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 27 points at 33,355, according to data from IG.

Investors are looking ahead to the latest monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank on Thursday, and earnings are set to come from Givaudan.

