European stocks move higher as markets await U.S. inflation data

LONDON — European stocks were higher on Wednesday as global markets focus on the latest U.S. inflation data set to be released later in the day.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.44% by 1:10 p.m. London time, with the majority of sectors and major bourses ticking higher. Tech stocks were up 1.5%, while utilities fell 0.1%.

Retail stocks rose 1.97%, led by gains for Spanish fashion house Inditex, which added 4.5% after reporting a rebound in sales.

Shares of Rentokil plunged 19.4%, meanwhile, after the pest control company reported weaker than expected sales in its largest market, North America.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 lagged behind other major bourses, adding 0.18%, after fresh data showed the economy continued to flatline in July, falling short of analyst expectations of a 0.2% uptick.

Traders have their eyes on two key economic reports out of the U.S. this week, with the consumer price index report for August due Wednesday, followed by the producer price index on Thursday.

The data comes before a widely anticipated interest rate cut at the Federal Reserve's Sept. 17-18 meeting that could help assuage concerns over a weakening U.S. economy.

Asia-Pacific markets traded lower overnight even as key Wall Street benchmarks rose ahead of the U.S. consumer inflation report.

U.S. stock futures slipped Tuesday evening as investors awaited the inflation report and assessed the presidential debate between Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.