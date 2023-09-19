European stocks open cautiously higher as global markets await the Fed's rate decision

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets opened cautiously higher on Wednesday as global investors await the latest monetary policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index opened 0.2% higher, with sectors spread across marginally positive and negative territory. Health-care stocks led gains with a 0.9% uptick, while oil and gas dipped 0.8%.

Investors are widely anticipating that the central bank will hold interest rates steady when it announces its latest policy decision on Wednesday. The Fed will release its quarterly update on what it expects for a number of economic indicators, including interest rates, gross domestic product, inflation and unemployment.

U.K. inflation came in below expectations Wednesday at 6.7% for August, down slightly from the previous month. Economists polled by Reuters had anticipated the headline figure would come in at 7% annually.

Other data in the spotlight in Europe on Wednesday includes new car registrations for the U.K., Germany, the Netherlands, Italy and France.

Asia-Pacific markets fell across the board as China left its one-year and five-year loan prime rates unchanged. U.S. stock futures were little changed.



Stocks at the bottom: Baloise down 8%, Talanx down 7%

Shares of Swiss insurance company Baloise were down 8% in early trading after it reported disappointing first-half results.

Profit attributable to shareholders fell to 214.7 million Swiss francs ($239 million), down from 205.7 million in 2022.

Baloise said the reduction was driven by lower profits in the life business, as well as higher costs and negative currency effects.

Shares of German insurer Talanx slid 7% after the company initiated a capital increase of up to 300 million euros Tuesday.

"This move is our response to repeated requests from investors to increase Talanx's free float and to lay the foundations for improving the shares' trading liquidity," Jan Wicke, Talanx AG's CFO, said in a press release.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

European markets open cautiously higher

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

UK inflation falls below expectations to 6.7%

U.K. inflation came in at 6.7% in August, below expectations and down slightly from the previous month.

On a monthly basis, the headline consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.3%.

Economists polled by Reuters expected the headline figure to come in at 7% annually and up 0.7% month-on-month, compared to July's 6.8% and 0.4% month-on-month decline, amid a slight uptick in prices at the pump.

— Elliot Smith

Fed 'dot plot' could be key for traders on Wednesday

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hold rates steady Wednesday, but the central bankers will give an update on their economic outlook with the summary of economic projections, which includes one key chart that traders will have an eye on.

The so-called "dot plot" that charts the projected move in the Fed funds rate and the press conference of Chair Powell will give investors a clue as to what happens in the November meeting and into 2024.

"I think that they will keep that bias towards higher rates in there and indicate that they are willing to raise the funds rate further if the data start to show that either inflation is not slowing as they expect it to, or if the labor market remains too tight," said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial Services Group.

— Jeff Cox, Jesse Pound

— Ganesh Rao

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in mixed territory Wednesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 21 points lower at 7,636, Germany's DAX up 4 points at 15,659, France's CAC flat at 7,270 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 40 points at 28,747, according to data from IG.

Data in the spotlight in Europe on Wednesday includes U.K. inflation data for August and new car registrations for the U.K., Germany, the Netherlands, Italy and France.

— Holly Ellyatt