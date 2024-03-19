European stocks set for lower open ahead of Fed rate decision

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a lower open Wednesday as investors await the latest monetary policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The central bank is expected to keep rates unchanged as it concludes its two-day policy meeting. However, a recent slate of worrying inflation reports has investors concerned that the central bank could signal interest rates will remain higher for longer than expected.

U.S. stock futures slipped Tuesday night following a winning day for the major averages, while Asia-Pacific markets rose overnight as investors digested the Bank of Japan's landmark shift in monetary policy while awaiting the Fed's interest rate decision.

A bunch of analysts just hiked price targets for these 2 stocks, giving them over 65% upside

Eight analysts upgraded their target prices on two Canadian stocks in the past week, giving both more than 65% upside potential.

They were the only two companies on CNBC Pro's global stock screen that have received price target upgrades from five or more analysts in the past seven days, and also have potential upside of over 50%.

— Ganesh Rao

CNBC Pro: UBS reveals highest conviction global stock picks to beat the market — giving one 90% upside

UBS has named its high conviction buy ideas across Europe and Asia.



And some if its buy recommendations are "poised to captivate and elevate" investors' portfolios, according to the bank.



— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open lower Wednesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 3 points lower at 7,732, Germany's DAX down 12 points at 17,977, France's CAC 60 points lower at 8,131 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 26 points at 33,370, according to data from IG.

Prudential releases earnings Wednesday. U.K. inflation data for February is due to be released.

— Holly Ellyatt