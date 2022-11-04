European Stocks Close Higher After Big Week for Earnings and Central Banks; Stoxx 600 Up 1.9%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks climbed on Friday as markets rounded out a big week for central bank policy decisions and corporate earnings.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed up 1.9% provisionally, with basic resources rising 5.7% to lead gains as all sectors and major bourses ended trade in positive territory. The Stoxx 600 ended the week down 0.3%.

Central banks were in focus this week as they continued aggressive monetary tightening in a bid to rein in inflation. The Bank of England implemented a 75 basis point hike to interest rates on Thursday but warned that the U.K. economy faces its longest recession on record, and the U.S. Federal Reserve also opted for a 75 basis point hike on Wednesday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

U.S. stocks rose on Friday after Labor Department figures showed the U.S. economy added a better-than-expected 261,000 jobs in October.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed overnight, though Hong Kong's Hang Seng index soared amid China reopening rumors and a report that U.S. inspections of Chinese company audits were completed more quickly than expected.

Back in Europe, the final euro zone PMI (purchasing managers' index) reading for October on Friday signaled a deepening downturn as inflation and fears of an energy crisis compressed demand across the bloc.

Corporate earnings season is winding down, but reports before the bell on Friday came from SocGen, Telefonica, Aker and Intesa Sanpaolo, among others.

Stocks on the move: Adidas up 20%, Leonardo down 7%

German sportswear brand Adidas jumped 20% to the top of the Stoxx 600 in afternoon deals Friday after announcing new collaborations following its split from artist Kanye West.

At the other end, Italian aerospace and defense company Leonardo fell 7% following the release of its full-year guidance Thursday.

— Karen Gilchrist

U.S. stocks open higher

U.S. stocks opened higher Friday as investors digested the October jobs report and its potential impact on future interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.1% in early deals while the S&P 500 traded 1.2% higher. The Nasdaq Composite was also up 1%.

— Karen Gilchrist

Lagarde: ECB may tighten policy faster if high inflation persists

The European Central Bank is prepared to tighten monetary policy more aggressively if the current record-high rate of inflation persists and expectations spike, President Christine Lagarde said in a speech in Estonia on Friday.

"If we were to see, for example, inflation becoming more persistent and expectations being at risk of de-anchoring, we could not wait until the full impact of the policy measures materializes," Lagarde said.

"We would need to take additional actions until we are more confident that inflation will return to target in a timely manner."

- Elliot Smith

Jobs report a 'nail in the coffin' of Fed pivot hopes

Friday's strong U.S. jobs report was "another nail in the coffin" of hopes for a dovish monetary policy pivot from the U.S. Federal Reserve, according to Ron Temple, head of U.S. equities at Lazard Asset Management.

"The U.S. economy continues to create far more jobs than population growth can accommodate, putting more upward pressure on wages and prices," Temple said.

"The Fed has attacked the inflation challenge aggressively, but will be forced to remain on the offensive as long as the labour markets remain resilient."

- Elliot Smith

U.S. payrolls surged by 261,000 in October

U.S. job growth was stronger than expected in October, the Labor Department confirmed on Friday, with nonfarm payrolls growing by 261,000 while unemployment rate climbed to 3.7%.

Stock market futures rose following the nonfarm payrolls release while Treasury yields also were higher.

Read the full story here.

Bank of England chief economist warns of 'difficult trade-offs' for inflation to hit 2%

Huw Pill, chief economist at the Bank of England, discusses the central bank's latest rate hike and the tricky balancing act of tightening monetary policy combined with economic risks.

Euro zone data deepens fears of winter recession

October's final S&P Global PMI (purchasing managers' index) reading for the euro zone — seen as a reliable gauge of economic health — painted a bleak picture on Friday as high inflation and fears of a worsening energy crisis hammered demand.

The final composite PMI reading — which captures services and manufacturing — dropped to a 23-month low of 47.3 in October, down from 48.1 in September, with anything below 50 indicating a contraction. However, the reading was slightly above a preliminary estimate of 47.1.

- Elliot Smith

Stocks on the move: Andritz up 10%, Leonardo down 6%

Though earnings season is winding down, third-quarter reports remained a key driver of individual share price action in Europe on Friday.

Andritz shares jumped 10.8% by early afternoon to lead the Stoxx 600 after the Austrian industrial group massively exceeded third-quarter earnings expectations.

At the bottom of the index, Swedish real estate company SBB fell 8%, while Italian aerospace and defense company Leonardo dropped more than 6% after its third-quarter trading update.

- Elliot Smith

Bank of England chief economist hints that traders have it wrong

The Bank of England remains committed to its "key goal" of bringing down inflation, but hopes markets will "re-anchor" their interest rate expectations, Chief Economist Huw Pill told CNBC on Friday.

The central bank on Thursday raised interest rates by 75 basis points, its largest single hike since 1989, but also warned of a prolonged recession and suggested that market pricing for future rate increases was too high.

What we are seeking to do, we're always seeking to do this, is to find that balance that gets us back to our 2% inflation target without generating unnecessary and costly problems in the real side of the economy," Pill said.

Read the full story here.

- Elliot Smith

Here are the opening calls

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 11 points higher at 7,235, Germany's DAX is set to inch around 8 points higher to 13,184 and France's CAC 40 is expected to add around 12 points to 6,284.

- Elliot Smith

Oil prices rise amid easing dollar and speculation of change in China's Covid stance

Oil prices gained on the heels of a slip in the U.S. dollar index and speculation of China easing its Covid restrictions.

Brent crude futures added 2%, to stand at $96.56 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate rose 2.21% to $90.12 per barrel.

— Lee Ying Shan

CNBC Pro: This tech stock is a 'screaming buy' right now: Ritholtz's Josh Brown

Tech stocks got clobbered this week, with the Nasdaq Composite tumbling more than 3% Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve hikes rates by another 0.75 percentage point.

But Josh Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, says one mega-cap tech stock is a "screaming buy" right now.

"Don't expect this to be a hot stock right now. But I think it's insanely cheap," Brown told CNBC.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

CNBC Pro: Morgan Stanley says this global biotech stock could soar 398% in the next year

Analysts at Morgan Stanley think one global biotech company's stock could soar 398% in the next year.

The company's latest regenerative medicine has completed phase 2 trials in Japan and U.S. and is awaiting final approval.

Analysts believe it will be a "major contribution to longer-term earnings" once approved.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao