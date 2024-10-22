European stocks head for mixed open as global market sentiment wavers

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are expected to open in mixed territory Tuesday as sentiment soured on Wall Street and in Asia-Pacific markets overnight.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 15 points lower at 8,306, Germany's DAX up 68 points at 19,522, France's CAC up 2 points at 7,533 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 8 points at 34,798, according to data from IG.

Asia-Pacific markets slipped overnight following a mixed session on Wall Street Monday.

U.S. stock futures were flat in overnight trading after the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped a three-day winning streak yesterday. Investor attention stateside remains concentrated on third-quarter earnings season, with Lockheed Martin, General Motors and Verizon among the companies reporting Tuesday.

Investors should not overreact to Harris-Trump 'jawboning' ahead of election: Ninety One

European markets: Here are the opening calls

Earnings are set to come from Randstad, Tele2, DnB and InterContinental Hotels Group, and the IMF publishes its latest World Economic Outlook report.

— Holly Ellyatt

CNBC Pro: As gold hits another record high, the pros reveal their outlook for the precious metal

Macroeconomic uncertainties, mounting geopolitical tensions and a desire to hedge against inflation have given gold — the classic "safe haven" asset — a blistering rally.

Spot gold prices have soared above $2,700 an ounce, rallying for the fifth day on Monday to hit another record high of over $2,733 an ounce. Year-to-date, spot gold is up over 30%.

And Michael Widmer, head of metals research at Bank of America, says it has further to go.

'If gold doesn't rally now, then I'm not sure when it ever will. Actually, I think the fundamental backdrop looks actually quite good," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Monday.

Others like John Reade, senior markets strategist at the World Gold Council, urge some caution.

— Amala Balakrishner

Uncertainty surrounding November election is 'no reason to exit the market,' says UBS

Despite a tight U.S. presidential election remaining too close to call, UBS remains constructive on equities and does not think any uptick in volatility could harm a strong market.

"As neither party holds a clear advantage in any of the key swing states that could decide the outcome, the race remains too close to call, and we expect volatility to pick up in the coming weeks amid elevated uncertainty," UBS Global Wealth Management chief investment officer Solita Marcelli wrote Monday. "But we also think the potential volatility is unlikely to derail positive equity fundamentals, and remind investors not to make dramatic portfolio changes based on expected election outcomes."

— Brian Evans

CNBC Pro: Scotiabank says its 3 biotech 'top pick' stocks have more than 100% upside potential

Scotiabank has highlighted three biotechnology companies as their "top picks," each with the potential to more than double in stock price over the next 12 months.

The bank believes interest rate cuts are a notable tailwind that will likely reignite wider investment interest in the biotech sector.

— Ganesh Rao